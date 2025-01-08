One Way Church Batavia has opened a pop-up emergency warming shelter to serve those in need during this recent snowstorm. Photo provided.

Dana Dunaway is the Outreach Pastor of One Way Church in Batavia, which is located at 4650 state Route 132 in Batavia.

Last year, during the frigid temperature days, she and Pastors Daryl Shaffer and Tarra Shaffer were concerned for some members of their congregation, knowing they were homeless. She said they prayed about it and were led to set up an emergency warming shelter at the church; she said God put it in their heart to do, so they followed through.

This is the second year of operation, and for this first round of freezing temperatures, the temporary emergency warming shelter opened Jan. 6 and will stay open until Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. The pop-up shelter will again reopen whenever there is another round of severe weather conditions.

If the roads are safe for driving, they will give folks in need a ride to the church.

The shelter is not equipped to take in pets.

At the pop-up shelter, hot meals and snacks are provided as well as blankets, cots, toiletries, totes, disinfectant wipes and new undergarments.

The shelter is cleaned thoroughly with disinfectant spray and the YMCA in Batavia allows the volunteers at the church to take the folks to their facility for showers and clean up.

Dunaway said that no one is turned away. The logo on the church website reads; “We love God, We love people, We are better together.”

The volunteers at the shelter are all members of the congregation. Donations of money, supplies, and food are accepted. Right now, the pop-up shelter is in need of sweatpants and sweatshirts in sizes in sizes medium, large and extra-large.

Dunaway says the response has been wonderful from the surrounding communities.

Many of the folks who were in the shelter last year are no longer homeless. As part of the assistance offered, pastors reach out to social workers, who then work with folks in need to obtain services that will help them. This may include food and shelter concerns, mental health assistance, substance abuse rehabilitation, employment support, and help with the challenges of the aging and disabled. Most of the folks who were homeless last year are now in apartments or trailers.

Money can be donated in person, by mail, or via Venmo to @owcchurch.

Supplies can be dropped off anytime at the front door at 4650 state Route 132 in Batavia. For questions, call 513-718-0178.

Visit the church on Facebook at One Way Church Batavia.