The judges of the Twelfth District Court of Appeals have elected the Court’s Presiding and Administrative Judges for 2025.

Judge Robert A. Hendrickson of Monroe was unanimously elected Presiding Judge of the Court. The presiding judge presides over all court sessions, meetings and other activities involving the court. Judge Hendrickson was elected to the Twelfth District Court of Appeals in 2008. Before beginning his first term in February 2009, Judge Hendrickson served as Butler County Area III Court judge. He has also served on the Monroe City Council, as a magistrate for the Hamilton Municipal Court, and as acting prosecutor for both the Hamilton and Middletown Municipal Courts.

Judge Matthew R. Byrne of Deerfield Township was unanimously elected the Court’s Administrative Judge. The administrative judge is responsible for supervising the administration, docket and calendar of the court. Judge Byrne will also serve as presiding judge when the elected presiding judge is not available. Judge Byrne was elected to the Twelfth District Court of Appeals in 2020. Before beginning his first term in January 2021, Judge Byrne practiced law at the national law firm of Jackson Lewis P.C. He was a member of the firm’s General Employment Litigation practice group and the Wage and Hour practice group.

The Twelfth District Court of Appeals is located at 1001 Reinartz Boulevard, Middletown, Ohio, and reviews cases from Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Madison, Preble and Warren counties. The judges on the court currently include Judges Robert A. Hendrickson and Matthew R. Byrne, as well as Judge Stephen W. Powell of West Chester, Robin N. Piper of Oxford, and Judge Mike Powell of Lebanon.