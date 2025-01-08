On the morning of Jan. 5, 2025, the Clermont County Engineers Office shared that plow and salt trucks were prepped and ready to tackle the winter storm rolling. Photo provided.

On Jan. 6, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office shared that Clermont County was at a Level 2 Snow Emergency.

“Based on poor road conditions across the entire county and after consultation with command staff, County Engineer, and other public safety entities it is determined that driving would create risks and difficulties, particularly for road clearing operations,” read the press release.

According to the information, Level 2 roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

It was noted that Snow Emergency procedures vary county by county, and in each, the Sheriff has the discretion and authority to declare snow emergencies depending upon the circumstances.

There are three levels of Snow Emergencies defined by Ohio law.

By time of publication on Jan. 7, the Snow Emergency was lowered to Level 1.

Level 1 roadways are hazardous with flowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

The Clermont County Engineers Office shared roadway safety tips for winter storms.

During a travel advisory, drivers should use caution as roads may be slick. Also, drivers should give snowplows plenty of space to work safely. Tips are also shared in the graphic.