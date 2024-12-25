Below are upcoming schedules for Clermont County high school winter sports teams (information taken from Eastern Cincinnati Conference and Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference websites and school websites if available):

Boys basketball

Batavia – Jan. 3 @ Western Brown, 8:15 p.m.

Bethel-Tate – Dec. 27 vs. Southwestern @ Madison Central, 6 p.m.; Dec. 28 @ Madison Central Holiday Tournament; Dec. 29 @ Madison Central Holiday Tournament; Jan. 3, Georgetown, 7:15 p.m.

Clermont Northeastern – Jan. 3 @ Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 4 @ Fayetteville Perry, 4:30 p.m.

Felicity-Franklin – Jan. 3, East Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

Goshen – Dec. 28, West Clermont, 7:15 p.m.; Jan. 3 @ Clinton-Massie, 7:15 p.m.; Jan. 4 @ Harrison, 6 p.m.

Loveland – Dec. 27 vs. Erwin (North Carolina) @ North Henderson, North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 28 vs. TBD @ North Henderson, North Carolina; Jan. 3, Turpin, 7:30 p.m.

Milford – Dec. 27 vs. La Salle @ Cintas Center, 3:30 p.m.; Jan. 3, Little Miami, 7 :30 p.m.

New Richmond –. 27 @ Bishop Brossart, 7 p.m.; Jan. 3 @ Wilmington, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsburg – Dec. 28 @ Madeira, 3 p.m.; Jan. 3, Clermont Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

West Clermont – Dec. 27 @ Mount Healthy, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 28 @ Goshen, 7:15 p.m.; Jan. 3 @ Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Batavia – Jan. 3 @ Western Brown, 7;30 p.m.; Jan. 4, Ursuline, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel-Tate – Dec. 27 vs. Northwest @ Cougar Roundball Classic; Dec. 28 @ Cougar Roundball Classic; Dec. 30 @ Deer Park, 12:30 p.m.; Jan, 2, Georgetown, 6 p.m.

Clermont Northeastern – Dec. 27 vs. Clark Montessori @ Cougar Roundball Classic; Dec. 28 vs. Northwest @ Cougar Roundball Classic; Jan. 3 @ Williamsburg, 6 p.m.; Jan. 4, Aiken, 3 p.m.

Goshen – Dec. 30, Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 2, Clinton-Massie, 6:30 p.m.

Loveland – Dec. 28 @ St. Ursula, 2:30 p.m.; Jan. 2 @ Turpin, 6:30 p.m.

Milford – Dec. 27 vs. Dunnellon, Florida, @ Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational; Dec. 28 @ Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational; Dec. 29, @ Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational; Jan. 4 @ Little Miami, 1 p.m.

New Richmond – Jan. 2, Wilmington, 7 p.m.; Jan. 4 @ Williamsburg, 1:30 p.m.

West Clermont – Dec. 27, Seton, 6 p.m.; Jan. 2 @ Anderson, 6:30 p.m.

Williamsburg – Dec. 27 vs. Edgewood @ Fairfield Arena, 12:30 p.m.; Dec. 30 @ Goshen, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 3, Clermont Northeastern, 6 p.m.; Jan. 4, New Richmond, 1:30 p.m.

Bowling

Batavia –Jan. 4, Back-to-School Bash @ RollHouse Lanes.

Bethel-Tate – Jan. 4, Back-to-School Bash @ RollHouse Lanes.

Clermont Northeastern – Next match Jan. 7 vs. Bethel-Tate @ Batavia Bowl, 3:30 p.m.

Felicity-Franklin – Net match Jan. 7 vs. Georgetown @ Community Lanes, 4 p.m.

Goshen – Next match Jan. 9 vs. Blanchester @ Eastgate Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

Loveland – Next match Jan. 7 vs. Elder @ Western Bowl, 3:30 p.m.

Milford – Next match Jan. 6 vs. Anderson @ Cherry Grove Lanes, 3:30 p.m.

New Richmond – Next match Jan. 6 vs. Wilmington @ Royal Z Lanes, 4 p.m.

West Clermont – Next match Jan. 4, Back-To-School Bash at RollHouse Lanes, 8:30 a.m.

Williamsburg – Next match Jan. 6 v. East Clinton @ Batavia Bowl, 3:30 p.m.

Swimming

Loveland – Next meet Jan. 11 @ Princeton Invitational.

Milford – Dec. 27, Holiday Relays @ West Clermont, 10 a.m.

West Clermont – Dec. 27, West Clermont Relays (swimming); Dec. 28, West Clermont Dive Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Jan. 3 vs. Badin @ Colerain @ West Clermont (swimming), 5 p.m.; @ Sycamore (diving), 6:30 p.m.; Jan. 4 @ Milford (diving), 9:15 a.m.

Wrestling

Bethel-Tate – Dec. 27-28 @ Wheeling Park (West Virginia) Duals; Jan. ¾ @ Madeira Bob Kearns Invitational.

Loveland – Dec. 27-Dec. 28 @ Wheeling Park (West Virginia) Duals; Jan. 4 @ Beavercreek Invitational.

Milford – Dec. 27-28 @ Canton McKinley Invitational, 10 a.m.

West Clermont – Dec. 27-28 @ Marion Harding Classic.

Athletes of the Week

The Eastern Cincinnati Conference honored these Milford and West Clermont student-athletes for the week of Dec. 15:

Loveland – Caleb Simmons, swimming.

Milford – Gabby Chadwell, basketball; Ella Dahlheimer, Madeline House, Will Lindley, Ben Spence, swimming.

West Clermont – Ashton Lack, bowling; Floyd Melton, swimming; Bryce Cousins, Anna Farrell, Lexi Fisher, Olive Johnson, Skyler Neckel, Brianna Patrick, Ellie Salyers, diving.