Barbara Deimer, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on December 3, 2024, in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the age of 87. Born on March 12, 1937, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Barbara’s life was one of love, compassion, and dedication to her family and community.

Barbara lived in various places throughout her childhood, including Oklahoma and Pennsylvania, before settling in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a proud graduate of Western Hills High School in Cincinnati, where she met her high school sweetheart, David. The two married and shared over 60 years of love and partnership. Barbara also earned an associate’s degree from the University of Cincinnati, which led to a fulfilling career at Procter & Gamble.

Barbara was a devoted mother and homemaker. She supported her children in all aspects of their lives, from encouraging their involvement in music, theater, and sports, to playing an active role in their Methodist church activities. Barbara was especially proud of her daughter’s theatrical pursuits and her son’s accomplishments, including achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.

Generosity defined Barbara’s character. She was the first to reach out with support for family members and friends, sending thoughtful gifts during tough times and never missing a birthday or graduation. Barbara found joy in organizing family reunions, parties, and all her high school reunions up until the 69th. Her sociable nature brought people together, and she was always the one to plan and host events, ensuring everyone felt welcome and cared for.

Barbara’s enthusiastic spirit extended into her later years. After her children grew older and left the nest, she pursued her own entrepreneurial dream, starting a sewing company, Mom and I, with her mother. This business flourished, and their creations, including pillows for her daughter’s design company, Wow Interior Designs, became a hallmark of her creativity and dedication.

She was supportive of her son’s oil company, rock band, and movie career. She even called herself Metal Mom, as she participated in promotional videos for his band.

As an expression of love for her late daughter LeAnne, Barbara became a second mother to her granddaughter Jade. The unconditional love she had for her daughter was invested in a beautiful union with Jade. Helping her through high school and most recently to Full Sail University in Florida was another act of love and commitment to family. Together, Barbara and Jade were active participants in the LFoundation, established to help find a cure for cancer while honoring LeAnne’s memory.

As a devoted grandmother, Barbara was actively involved in the lives of all her grandsons and granddaughters. Her love, support, and care for them were always known. Throughout her years, she showed an unwavering commitment to her family. She remained a dedicated caregiver, at her daughter’s bedside during a battle with cancer and caring for her aging mother, who lived to the remarkable age of 106.

Barbara was also an avid sports fan, particularly passionate about the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds, and Oklahoma Sooners. Her great sense of humor and love for creating family memories, especially during the holidays, will forever be cherished by those who knew her.

Barbara is predeceased by her daughter, LeAnne Deimer; her husband, David Deimer; and her parents, Virginia and Everett Lindsey. She is survived by her son Kurt Deimer and daughter-in-law Darcy Deimer; grandsons Cullen Deimer, Luke Deimer, Will Deimer, Nate Moehring, and Michael Moehring; granddaughters Molly Moehring and Jade Waechter; as well as her younger brother, Jim Lindsey.

An open house celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at 1121 Clover Field Drive, Loveland, Ohio, on January 4, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 p.m. with a remembrance service at 4:30 p.m. A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at The Arlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Mount Healthy, Ohio, on January 4, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

Barbara’s love for her family and her joyful spirit will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her.