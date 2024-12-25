Holidays are foremost about family, and sometimes about sports and travel. Combining the three makes it that much more special. Bethel-Tate boys basketball coach Tom Jutze used family connections to make that happen for his Tigers.

Bethel-Tate will compete in the Madison Central (Richmond, Kentucky) Classic Dec. 27-Dec. 29. Southwestern High School (Somerset, Kentucky) is the first opponent, with three games total. Jutze’s daughter is engaged to Madison Central junior varsity coach Daniel Park.

“They were up over the summer and he asked if we would be interested in coming down playing in their tournament. The more I thought about it, I said this would be a great experience for our team and program, so we decided to agree to play,” Jutze said.

The Tigers will spend three days and two nights in the Bluegrass State, and the opportunity goes beyond 96 minutes of basketball.

