The Cincinnati VA Medical Center is expanding its footprint with a new clinic and location for its Clermont Community Based Outpatient Clinic projected to be completed in the Fall of 2025.

The new clinic location will be at 4327 Ivy Pointe Blvd., located off of I-275 and state Route 32, approximately at the corner of Aicholtz Road and Ivy Pointe Blvd.

The new clinic will offer approximately 26,000 square feet of space compared to the current location which is approximately 15,500 square feet. The layout of the new clinic will be done under VA’s Patient Aligned Care Team Model for improved patient care and clinical efficiency to include services such as Primary Care, Optometry/Ophthalmology, Mental Health, Women’s Health, Physical Therapy, Podiatry, Audiology, and Pathology.

There will be two (2) entrances from Ivy Pointe Blvd and 130 parking spaces.

This is the fourth offering and expansion of VA services in the Clermont County area that the Cincinnati VA Medical Center has pursued since establishing these clinics in Clermont County dating back to the last 1990s.