Officials from the city of Milford have named the city’s new city manager.

The Milford City Council announced Benjamin Gunderson as the new city manager.

Gunderson will officially start on Dec. 11.

“We are confident that his experience and vision will greatly benefit our community,” reads the announcement from the city council. “Congratulations again to Benjamin Gunderson on his selection.”

Gunderson will replace Milford’s former city manager, Michael Doss, who resigned on Aug. 8 after he was charged with soliciting sex from a minor.

The city will host a meet and greet with Gunderson on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in council chambers before the city council meeting at 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

The council meeting is scheduled to have an introduction and presentation with the swearing-in of Gunderson as city manager.

“Thank you for your continued support as we work together to continue to build a better future for our City,” reads the announcement.