On November 19, 2024, at approximately 8:43 a.m., the Clermont County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a tragic house explosion and fire in the 3300 block of Vic Joy Drive, located in Tate Township, Clermont County.

Upon arrival, the first responders confirmed that two victims were located at the site and had sustained fatal injuries. The victims, Barry Stone, age 77, and Helen Evans, age 52, both residents of Tate Township, were transported to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office for identification and autopsies. The autopsies were conducted on November 20, 2024.

The investigation into the cause of the explosion and fire is ongoing by members of the State of Ohio Fire Marshall’s Office, the Clermont County Fire Investigations Team, and the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. The Clermont County Coroner’s Office and pathologists with the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office continue to work to determine the official cause of death.

The Clermont County Coroner’s Office expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims during this incredibly difficult time.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to all the first responders and investigative partners who quickly responded to the scene. Their coordinated efforts were critical during this tragic incident,” said Dr. Brian Treon, Clermont County Coroner.

The agencies involved in the investigation include the Clermont County Sheriffs Office, Clermont County Fire Investigations Team, State of Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office, Bethel Tate Fire Department, Bethel Police Department, and numerous other mutual aid agencies.