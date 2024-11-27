The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles on State Route 132 near Woodbury Glen Drive, Batavia Township, Clermont County at approximately 9:00 A.M. on November 20, 2024.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Nissan Rogue, operated by John Brinker, age 78, of Cincinnati, OH was traveling south on State Route 132. A 2016 Ford Explorer, operated by Peter Parys, age 44, of Amelia, OH was traveling north on State Route 132.

The investigation shows that Mr. Brinker traveled left of center and struck Mr. Parys vehicle. Mr. Brinker’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Mr. Parys was transported to Anderson Mercy Hospital with minor injuries by the Batavia Township EMS. Mr. Brinker was pronounced deceased on scene by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

Three additional occupants were in Mr. Parys’ vehicle. Mr. Andrew Long, age 45, of Amelia, OH, Mrs. Elizabeth Burdiss, age 23, of Amelia, OH, and Mrs. Honey Runk, age 39, of Williamsburg, OH were transported by EMS to Clermont Mercy Hospital for minor injuries.

Mr. Brinker was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Batavia Township Fire and EMS and the Clermont County Coroner’s Office were assisting agencies on the scene.