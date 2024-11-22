Bowling Green is a Division I school that competes in the Mid-American Conference. Photo provided.

One of the best arms in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference has found his home at the next level.

Milford senior Joey Buchanan made his commitment to Bowling Green official on Nov. 13. He will join a Division I program that competes in the Mid-American Conference. The school is located in Bowling Green, Ohio.

For Buchanan, choosing Bowling Green came down to wanting to go to a school that felt like home, and one that supported his academic needs.

