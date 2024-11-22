Emily Steiner helped the Bulldogs reach the district final twice throughout her high school career. Photo provided.

The SBAAC American Division Player of the Year in girls soccer has found her home at the next level.

Batavia senior Emily Steiner recently made her commitment to Austin Peay official. She will join a Division I program that competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference. The school is located in Clarksville, Tennessee.

For Steiner, choosing Austin Peay came down to wanting to go to a school that felt like home.

