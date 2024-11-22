Grant Harrison won the DII state championship last spring and owns the Division II state record in the pole vault. Photo provided.

Over the last few years, there have been countless individual athletes who have shined in Clermont County.

But in my eyes, one stands above the rest, and that’s New Richmond senior Grant Harrison.

Harrison is one of the best pole vaulters in the country. His personal best jump of 17 feet and one inch is an Ohio Division II state record. He won the Division II state championship last spring as a junior.

Colleges were predictably coming from everywhere to try and grab a stellar athlete like him. He narrowed his options down to BYU, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, and Louisville.

