Milford and West Clermont are the lone two Clermont County schools with swimming and diving programs. They’re just about ready to get back into the pool and compete! Let’s take a look at who to watch for on the boys side of things.

Bryce Cousins, sophomore, diver, West Clermont

Cousins burst onto the scene as a freshman. He finished in 11th place at the Division I state meet, the highest finisher in Clermont County. He is the first freshman diver in school history to qualify for states and is also the first to be named an NISCA All-American.

