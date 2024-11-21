Two people are dead after a home in Bethel exploded in the morning on Nov. 19, according to local broadcast news outlets.

Bethel Tate Fire Chief Christopher Cooper said that two people are dead after emergency crews responded to a “large explosion” at a home, according to the reports.

On Nov. 19 starting at around 8:44 a.m., several neighbors in the area of the 3300 block of Vic Joy Drive called 911 to report a one-story ranch house on fire, Cooper said.

Crews noticed a “heavy” amount of debris while en route to the site, Cooper said.

He’s quoted as saying, “It was a large explosion that sent debris across the neighborhood.”

Cooper explained that two people are dead and a third person, a man, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for burns.

According to Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy, the Bethel Tate Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office secured the scene and blocked off traffic in the area to assist the fire department.

Original reporting from FOX19 NOW was used to write this story.