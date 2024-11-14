A two-time ECC all-conference selection has found his home at the next level.

West Clermont senior P/IF Gavin Speranza recently announced he will be continuing his education and baseball career at Bellarmine University.

He will join a Division I program that competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference. The school is located in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Knights made the transition to the Division I level in the 2020-2021 academic year. For Speranza, this is a chance to help put a program on the map.

