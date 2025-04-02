Goshen Superintendent Brian Bailey (right) poses with members of the UC Clermont/Connect Clermont staff who received the Ohio School Boards Association 2024 Media Honor Roll Award. Photo courtesy Goshen Local Schools.

What do a home builder, a podcaster, and the leader of a glass company have in common? They were just three of the many guests honored by Goshen Local Schools at their recent Business Recognition Breakfast held at Goshen High School.

On the morning of Feb. 28, close to 100 guests from local businesses, non-profits, and governmental organizations attended the breakfast to recognize valued community leaders and business partners. Attendees heard from Goshen students representing programs at every one of the four Goshen school district buildings (K-12) about the real-world skills they are learning at Goshen.

The district honored several business partners, including UC Clermont, Connect Clermont, Alluring Glass, and the Home Builders Association of Cincinnati.

Pat Dubbs, Goshen’s Director of Secondary Curriculum and College/Career Readiness, stated that this annual event serves as a way for the school to express gratitude to all organizations that provide mentorships, internships, and other forms of support to Goshen students.

“Many of the people in this room have given their time and opened up doors of opportunity for our Goshen students,” Dubbs said. “We are grateful for their partnership and for their input, giving us real-world, real-time feedback as to what makes a young person college- or career-ready.”

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!

https://www.clermontsun.com/subscribe