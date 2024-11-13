Recently, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the appointment of Nathan M. Little to the Clermont County Municipal Court.

Little, of Cincinnati, assumed office on Nov. 11 and took the seat formerly held by Judge Jesse Kramig, who resigned. He will serve the remainder of the unfinished term and will need to run for election in November 2025 to retain the seat.

Little began his law career in 2008 as a law clerk for the Law Offices of Attorney Vincent A. Salinas in Cincinnati, a position he held until 2009. He is now co-owner of Middletown Title Agency, a partner at the Law Firm of Combs, Schaefer, Ball & Little in Middletown, and serves as a magistrate for the Clermont County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations Division.

In 2004, Little received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati. He earned his juris doctorate from the University of Dayton School of Law in 2009.

In his community, Little serves on the executive board of the Clermont County Court Special Advocate (CASA) program. He is also a volunteer with the Inter Parish Ministry (IPM) Food Pantry and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati. Additionally, he is a member of the Ohio Association of Magistrates and the Federalist Society at the University of Dayton School of Law. Little also serves as a deacon at Felicity Christian Church.