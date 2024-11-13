The Ohio Department of Development has awarded the Clermont County Land Bank more than $4.4 million for demolition projects affecting 46 blighted and abandoned buildings in six villages and nine townships. The grant is the single largest cash infusion the county Land Bank has received since it began operation in 2022.

“This is a significant award for us,” said Desmond Maaytah, Director of the Clermont Land Bank. “It will allow us to quickly address multiple sites throughout the county. These demolition projects will pave the way for future private investment and redevelopment in critical locations, including the former International Paper complex in Loveland.”

The International Paper site on Tri Ridge Boulevard is the biggest project on the Land Bank’s list. The $2.7 million project will cover the cost of interior demolition needed to redevelop the site from vacant office space into market- rate residential units for fast- growing Miami Township.

Other notable demolition projects include:

– The former Williamsburg Chair Factory at 251 N. Front St. in Williamsburg. Demolition of this long- vacant industrial building will prepare the site for future redevelopment. Estimated cost: $308,009.

– A former IGA grocery store at 160 W. Main St. in Owensville. The building’s current owner plans to invest in a new building to provide commercial, retail or residential space.Estimated cost: $117,572.

– A residential structure and other outbuildings at 3299 State Rte. 756 near the Village of Felicity in Franklin Township. Demolition will allow for the construction of a residential development that will provide affordable housing options for veterans known as Veteran’s Village. Estimated cost: $64,562.

– Two residential buildings at 852 and 844 Wright St. in Newtonsville: The Land Bank partnered with Wayne Township to condemn and acquire two residential buildings that were unsafe for the occupants. Demolition of the structures and recently installed public sewer will allow for potential commercial redevelopment. Estimated cost: $62,082.

Demolitions are expected to begin this December and wrap up late next year. Please see the full list of 42 sites.

The Land Bank was the lead grant applicant for Clermont County. It included a local match of $110,000.

News of Clermont County’s grant award was part of an announcement by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine outlining the state’s most recent round of funding for demolition and brownfield remediation projects. In this round, the state awarded more than $52 million. Funding comes from the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program and Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.

About the Clermont County Land Bank

The Board of County Commissioners established the Land Bank to remediate distressed properties, enhance safety and improve the quality of life for local communities. The Land Bank has demolished nearly 30 blighted residential, commercial and industrial properties since itbegan operation in July 2022, transforming vacant, abandoned and tax- delinquent properties into productive community assets.

The Land Bank’s Board of Directors includes Clermont County Treasurer Jeannie Zurmehly(chair), Commissioner David Painter (vice chair), Commissioner Bonnie Batchler, and Jeff Baumgarth, Vice President, The Myers Y. Cooper Co.