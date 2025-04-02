The Village of Batavia formally welcomed its new Chief of Police, Eric Williams, during a swearing-in ceremony held at the Village Municipal Building March 28, 2025. Chief Williams, a respected law enforcement veteran with over 25 years of experience and former Chief of Police in New Richmond, was officially confirmed by Village Council earlier this month.

Family, friends, council members and local law enforcement leaders gathered to celebrate Chief Williams’ dedication to public safety and established ties to the area. Mayor Scott Runck led the ceremony by administering the oath of office and sharing his confidence in Chief Williams’ ability to lead the department with integrity and focus.

“Today we swore in our new Police Chief, a proven leader who understands and shares the values of the Village of Batavia,” said Mayor Runck. “Chief Williams brings an approach to public service grounded in relationship-building, respect and responsiveness to our residents’ needs. We are honored to have a leader like this serving our community.”

Williams is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and has served in several Cincinnati-area police departments throughout his career, including Union Township, Lincoln Heights and Fairfield Township.

