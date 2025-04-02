To raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office, along with the Mayerson Center for Safe and Healthy Children and the Clermont County Sheriff, will be planting a “garden” of blue pinwheels in the area in front of Municipal Court next to the Sheriff’s Office.

Editor’s note: The event was scheduled for April 2.

Our goal is to plant 240 pinwheels. Each pinwheel will represent approximately 5 cases of child abuse received through intake last year through Children’s Protective Services. They will remain there throughout the month.

Nationally, the month of April is designated to acknowledge the importance of communities working together to prevent child abuse &neglect.

April also brings other important causes for us in the community to recognize as well including Sexual Assault Awareness Month and National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!

https://www.clermontsun.com/subscribe