West Clermont senior center Maddox Zeigler was named first-team all-ECC for the second year in a row after helping lead the Wolves to a 7-4 overall record, their first winning season since 2017. He is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: What was the key to your team’s success this season?

A: The overall message of the season for us was “be different.” In years past, we haven’t been an exactly storied program. So our first-year head coach instilled the mantra in us from day one. We took the message and ran with it. We played all season with a chip on our shoulder. Every single team we played underestimated us and it was our job, our mission, to let every single person in the stands and in the city of Cincinnati know that we were in fact, different. So in short, the key to our success was the chip on our shoulder that we carried with us every day.

Q: How was your offensive line able to adapt to being a run-heavy offense?

A: As an offensive line unit we absolutely welcomed the idea of a heavy-run offense scheme. I think I speak for all of my guys when I say we loved it. Playing smash-mouth football was our brand and I hope it is the brand of every team to come in our program’s future. Our mentality on every play was nasty. We wanted to punch our opponent in the mouth (figuratively) with every snap. Running the ball gave us that chance, and we took it.

Q: How much pride do you and your teammates take in the fact you gave West Clermont their first winning season since 2017? How special was it to cap off your career in that way?

A: As a senior group, our main goal was to be on the ground floor of something special. We wanted to be the school that everyone hears the name of and immediately thinks of football. We want to be in the upper echelon of Division One Ohio high school football. I think we absolutely accomplished what we sought to accomplish. In a few years, we want people to look back at the 2024 team and say, “that’s when it all started.” We wanted to start a storied program, and I think we’re on our way to doing some great and exciting things.

Q: What will you miss most about being a part of the West Clermont Football program?

A: The thing I will miss most about WCHS football is the people. In years past, we have had incredibly drama-filled seasons with distractions outside of football. This year was different. The adults that surrounded our team were incredible. Starting with the coaching staff. I don’t think I could’ve asked for a better group of men to lead us this year. They demanded the absolute best out of us, day in and day out. Also, the community that was behind us this year was amazing. The support we had was awesome. This was the first year since I’ve been here that I have felt a true community behind us. I cannot thank every single person enough for believing in us and cheering us on during Friday night lights.

Q: Any future occupational, educational, or athletic plans you’d like to share?

A: I plan on going to college to study secondary education in humanities/social studies. I also plan on coaching football out of college.