Week ten in the NFL was an exciting one, with eight games decided by eight points or less. Here are some of my thoughts heading into week 11.

The Chiefs are 9-0, but they shouldn’t be considered the favorites in the AFC

At the end of the day, the Chiefs found a way to get it done, defeating the Broncos 16-14 thanks to a game-saving field goal block. Seven of their nine wins have been one-possession games. My take on this is simple.

The Bills and the Ravens should be considered the favorites in the AFC, with Kansas City following behind them. Mahomes gives them a puncher’s chance in any game they play, but their offense as a whole hasn’t looked good enough for them to be considered the front runners to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Same old Bears

There are very few franchises in all of sports that are as consistent of a trainwreck as the Chicago Bears. They laid an egg against the Patriots, mustering up just three points.

In a year where he needed to show progression, Caleb Williams has shown regression. Matt Eberflus might be packing his bags soon unless he can show ownership signs of life down the stretch.

Deion Sanders to the Cowboys is a fairy tale

I’ve heard people float this idea around on social media, and I think it’s rather silly. Although they haven’t gone on a deep playoff run in quite some time, the Cowboys are still the Cowboys. Is a guy with an 11-10 record at the FBS level really the best fit for them? To me, he hasn’t proven enough to deserve a high-profile job like that.

The Giants giving Daniel Jones the contract they did was an all-time mistake

The Giants gave Jones a four-year 160,000,000 contract, including 92,000,000 guaranteed. Since then, he has gone 3-10 as a starter and thrown two touchdown passes. His passer rating is 76.6 and he has thrown eight interceptions. Not great!

This is one of the worst contracts in recent memory. He isn’t average or even just bad. He’s horrible. If they want a chance to compete again, New York will need to cut ties with him.