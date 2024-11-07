Wilmington lines up for what ended up being the game-winning field goal.

Batavia had a chance to win their first playoff game since 2012 when they hosted Wilmington in round one of the postseason on Nov. 1.

The Bulldogs came in at 8-2 overall, the seven seed in Division III Region Four. Wilmington came in at 6-4 overall, the number ten seed in Division III Region Four.

These two teams are both members of the SBAAC American Division and previously met on Oct. 4, a game Batavia won 28-21.

After a stop on defense to start the game, Wilmington struck first. The touchdown came on a 10-yard TD run from RB Josiah Puller.

Both teams then got a stop on defense. The Bulldogs would then gain some momentum on special teams.

Senior Tristain Sparks blocked a punt deep in Hurricane territory, and junior Vontay Calloway scooped it up and took it all the way to the Hurricane one-yard line. RB Xavier Ison took advantage, punching it in for a TD. The Hurricane led 7-6 after a missed extra point.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!