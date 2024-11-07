The Bethel Area Tennis Association has worked hard to grow the sport of tennis in not only Bethel but in surrounding communities as well.

The association recently hosted a tennis tournament at Bethel-Tate Middle School and Burke Park.

The tournament provided an opportunity for both adult and youth players to build on their tennis skills in a fun environment.

Lori Lenhart serves as the director of the association and also is the boys tennis coach at Bethel-Tate High School.

She says events like this are crucial in helping grow the sport in the area.

