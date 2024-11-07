Milford sophomore Elle Campbell (pictured on the right), competing in the OHSAA Cross Country State Meet. Photo provided.

Milford sophomore Elle Campbell finished with a time of 18:08.92, the best finish in program history at the state meet. Photo provided.

New Richmond junior Riley Davis broke her personal record with a time of 19:24.99. Photo provided.

Bethel-Tate senior Brady Sterbling finished in seventh place in Division II with a time of 18:25.09. Photo by Jason Hatchcock.

The OHSAA Cross Country State Meet took place on Nov. 2 at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park located just outside of Columbus, OH.

Let’s take a look at how the runners from Clermont County fared.

Brady Sterbling, senior, Bethel-Tate. Finished in seventh place in DII with a time of 18:25.09

This was a fitting end to a great high school cross country career for Sterbling. This was her third consecutive appearance at the state meet, and she topped her times from her previous two appearances.

