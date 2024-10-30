The Stonelick Township Board of Trustees is looking for citizens of Stonelick Township interested in serving on the Zoning Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals. The Zoning Commission is responsible for initiating advisable Official Zoning District Map changes, or changes in the text of the Zoning Resolution, reviewing all proposed amendments to the Resolution (text and/or map), and reviewing all Planned Unit Developments. The BZA is responsible for hearing and determining permit outcomes that have been denied by the zoning inspector based on the Stonelick Township Resolution.