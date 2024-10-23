Party: Dem

Occupation: Tax Accountant

Position you are seeking: State Representative – District 62

Work Experience: Twenty years in accounting, finance, and expense management. I’ve spent my career in public accounting as well as in the financial services corporate sector.

Education: Graduated from Miami University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Campaign email: Katie@vockellforvoters.com

Website: https://www.vockellforvoters.com/

Facebook: Katie Vockell for Ohio State Representative

Age: 43

What in your background qualifies you to serve in this position?

I have twenty years of finance, accounting and tax experience. I’ve spent my career in public accounting, corporate tax, financial planning, analysis and expense management. Throughout my career, I have become adept at working with different communication styles, as well as strong personalities. I’ve developed a strong sense of fiscal responsibility and the ability to navigate sensitive issues while making all parties happy. My lack of a political background gives me a perspective that will allow me to put voters first and not my own personal agenda.

Why are you running for this position?

I’m running for office because I believe Ohio needs people, not politicians. I wasn’t inclined to run for office until I became tired of watching the polarization of Ohio. My political party isn’t my identity and I believe that Ohio can look past political parties and will rally behind a person who will put them first, not their own agenda. I’m running for my children and Ohio’s future.

I’m running to show my sons that if we don’t like what’s happening in the world, we can take that energy and turn it into positive change.

What is your platform?

I will put Ohioans and Clermont County first by fighting for quality funding for our public schools, medical freedom, and fair districts.

I will listen to the voters and make medical freedom for all a priority by opposing obstacles to reproductive healthcare and protecting access to medical care for everyone.

I will prioritize Ohio’s future by ensuring that our public schools are funded appropriately at the state level.

Finally, I want to know what is important to you. I want to be an extension of my constituents. What matters to you, matters to me. I want to make Ohio better not just for my children, but for everyone. Make it a place that we can all be proud of.

What are the most pressing issues facing Clermont County that come before someone who is elected to the position you seek?

School Funding, Education, State Operating Budgets, Ohio State Income Taxation, Economic Growth and Community Development (including capital appropriations), Health Care (including mental and reproductive health)

If elected, what would you seek to enhance and improve Clermont County?

When elected, I will work hard to advocate for Clermont families. I will fight for quality public education while working to fund schools appropriately at the state level. I will advocate for affordable childcare and work to find a solution to rising property tax rates. I will work across the aisle to put Clermont County, and the families that live here, first.