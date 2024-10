Important Dates

Oct. 8: Early Voting starts (in-person at Board of Elections) Monday – Sunday (hours vary)

Oct. 29: Deadline to request an absentee ballot

Nov. 3: Last day of early voting

Nov 4: Last day to postmark an absentee ballot

Nov 5: Election Day

Return Absentee Ballots:

Clermont County Board of Elections

76 S. Riverside Drive

Batavia, Ohio 45103

513-732-7275

More information is available from the Clermont County Board of Elections at https://boe.clermontcountyohio.gov/index.php.