This NFL season has been whacky in more ways than one. I’ve personally found it to be very entertaining. Here are some of my thoughts heading into week eight.

The Panthers should go back to Bryce Young

I had no issue with the Panthers turning to Andy Dalton after an 0-2 start. But now they sit at 1-6, with essentially no chance of making the playoffs. It’s clear that head coach Dave Canales prefers to start Dalton over Young. But what does playing a 36-year-old washed-up QB do for them? Nothing. There is no reason to start him over a guy who they drafted number one overall less than two years ago. The Panthers ownership and or front office needs to step in and order Canales to start Young.

Anthony Richardson just doesn’t get it

Richardson possesses all the physical tools needed to succeed as an NFL QB, and not for nothing, seems like a great human being. But as far as protecting himself from injury, he just doesn’t get it.

Both of his injuries in his young career came on a play in which he tried to make something happen with his legs. You would think he would learn from that and try to protect himself better. Nope.

He barreled into defensive players multiple times throughout during the Colts’ win over the Dolphins. I understand in some situations a QB doesn’t have a choice but to absorb contact. But he needs to slide more and get out of bounds more. I’d hate to see him be the next RG III.

Don’t count out the Rams just yet

2-4 is a tough start to bounce back from, but the Rams will likely get Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back within the next few weeks. Nobody in the NFC West has exactly lit it up this year. The Rams can still win this division.

It’s hard to feel sorry for Deshaun Watson

Injuries are the downside of sports. I will never root for anyone to get hurt, fans who do that should look at themselves in the mirror.

With that being said, it’s hard to feel sorry for Deshaun Watson after he tore his Achilles during a loss to the Bengals.

Over two dozen women have accused him of sexual assault. It’s hard to blame anyone for feeling that this injury is pure karma. It’s nearly impossible to feel sorry for him.

Agree with something I said? Disagree with something I said? Email lservello@clermontsun.com