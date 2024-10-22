Bethel-Tate senior midfielder Griffin Davis had a great final season as a Tiger. He scored 12 goals, the most in the SBAAC National Division, and helped his team win a league title. He is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: Favorite professional soccer player?

A: Lionel Messi.

Q: What was the key to your team’s success this season?

A: I think the main key to our success this year is our team chemistry. We have played together for so long that we understand the next move and know how to make the right plays.

Q: What was it like celebrating a league title with your teammates and coaches?

A: Winning league was such a great feeling, especially as a senior. We felt that all of our hard work finally paid off and I couldn’t think of a better way to end my high school career.

Q: How were you able to score so many goals this season?

A: The reason I’ve been able to score so much is solely because of my teammates. Their good passing and corner kicks allowed me to score so many of those goals.

Q: What will you miss the most about being a part of the Bethel-Tate soccer program?

A: I think what I’ll miss the most about soccer is our practices. It was a place where I didn’t have to worry about anything outside of soccer and I got to hang out with my brothers. It’s bittersweet but I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with any other guys.