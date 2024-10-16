A motorcyclist was left with serious injuries after a crash in Miami Twp. over the weekend.

The crash happened on Oct. 11 at about 12:42 a.m. on Mt. Zion Road, near Hoffman Road, in Miami Township, according to the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southeast on Mt. Zion Road when the driver missed a curve and drove off of the right side of the road.

The motorcycle hit a ditch, overturned, and then hit a utility pole.

The driver, who was unnamed in the preliminary report, was the only occupant and was not wearing a helmet. The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted with this incident by the Miami Township Police Department, Miami Township Fire and EMS, Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, and Milford Towing.