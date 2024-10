In Pierce Twp., crews are constructing a new sidewalk that will connect the Amelia Shopping Center to residents in the Amelia and Hamlet neighborhoods. Photo provided.

Pierce Twp. shared the news of the project on Oct. 15.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of the month.

The township also reported that the project is entirely funded by the Community Development Block Grant Program.