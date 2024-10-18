Williamsburg senior S/OH Ella Sunderman recorded a league-high 308 kills this season, helping lead the Wildcats to a 13-9 overall record and a playoff berth. She is your Clermont Sun Athlete of the Week!

Q: Favorite professional or collegiate volleyball team?

A: The Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Q: What’s been the key to your team’s success this season?

This year’s group of girls has come together to work as a team. All of our players contribute in their own way to help lead our team to success. Our coach had the idea of taking us to Sandusky for a preseason tournament, which helped us create the strong connection that our team has. Having such a young team this season, our three seniors have come together to try and be good role models for the younger girls.

Q: How have you been able to record so many kills this season?

A: It’s a combination of court awareness, knowing where the other team’s weaknesses are, but mainly having two great setters and passers behind me.

Q: What’s the key to your team going on a deep postseason run?

A: I think just keeping our energy high and having positive attitudes will help us to continue to win games and hopefully we can make it far in tournaments!

Q: How much does it mean to you to be able to represent the Williamsburg community?

A: Williamsburg is a small school with a big community that always gets behind its athletes. I feel lucky that I have been able to be a part of Williamsburg’s winning volleyball program for the past four years.

Q: What will you miss most about the Williamsburg volleyball program when it’s all set and done?

A: I’m going to miss the day in and day out of practices, games, strategizing with my coach, and the bond that I have created with every girl on this team.