During a recent Milford City Council meeting, a timeline was laid out for hiring a new city manager.

Milford’s former city manager, Michael Doss, resigned on Aug. 8, after he was charged with soliciting sex from a minor. Milford Police Chief Jamey Mills has been serving as Milford’s interim city manager.

During the Sept. 17 city council meeting, Mills explained that John Jones has been brought on to work alongside Mills. Jones will take over as the interim city manager on Oct. 1.

Mills will still be “heavily involved and assisting as needed.”

Milford has conducted a first round of interviews with candidates for the position.

