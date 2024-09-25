A Goshen Twp. teen is dead after he crashed the motorcycle he was driving.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Sept. 20 on Smith Road in Goshen Twp., according to the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Julian Drennan, 17, was driving a 2003 Honda CBR600F motorcycle northbound on Smith Road when he traveled off of the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, and then overturned.

Drennan sustained serious injuries and was transported by emergency medical services to the Bethesda North Hospital. He was later transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Drennan was wearing a helmet when the crash happened, according to the OSHP.

The OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Goshen Twp. Police Department and Goshen Twp. Fire and EMS.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.