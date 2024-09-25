A new, controversial housing development that’s being proposed in the village of Batavia has hit a delay at the village council after being approved last week by the village planning and zoning commission.

The proposed development is located on a recently annexed property located between Clough Pike, Taylor Road, and East Bauman Lane.

The project, named Bauman Development, is located near the Clermont County Airport and would see some 794 single-family homes built on 46.6 acres of undeveloped land.

The Bauman Development is located within a Community Reinvestment Area; CRAs offer tax abatements or reductions for projects within a designated area.

The development is the third development within the village to utilize the tax incentive program, and it is estimated that approximately 1,400 households will be part of these CRA communities.

Residents in these developments are required to make Payments In Lieu Of Taxes; PILOT payments go directly to the village for its use.

Opponents of the Bauman Development, which include the Batavia Township Trustees, the superintendent of the Batavia school district, Central Joint Fire EMS and Clermont County leaders, raised concerns that the tax reductions result in a shortfall in funding which affects essential services and could burden everyone in the communities of Batavia Twp. and the village of Batavia.

