City Administrator explains how ordinance affects existing dispensary

Milford’s City Administrator is further explaining Milford’s ordinance banning recreational marijuana dispensaries from operating in the city for 180 days.

As reported in last week’s edition of The Clermont Sun, the council approved the ordinance imposing a 180-day moratorium on adult-use cannabis dispensaries and prohibiting marijuana cultivation and processors with the city during its meeting on July 16.

When Issue 2 went into effect on Dec. 7, 2023, the new revised code included a section that allows a city to adopt an ordinance to limit or ban altogether “cultivators, processors, and adult-use dispensaries and/or to regulate their location.

Language written in the approved ordinance says that Milford city staff would like more time to review and to make recommendations on zoning, prohibition, and/or limitation on cannabis operations and operators so that any necessary regulations can conform to the City’s goals and help ensure, the public health, peace, safety, and welfare.

It also states that a moratorium of 180 days on the authorization or establishment of any adult-use cannabis business as defined the Ohio Revised Code will allow city staff to accomplish its goals.

