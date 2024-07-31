You can discover a unique blend of art and nature at River Roots Plant Shop & Gallery which opened very recently in New Richmond.

Located at 400 Front St., this new addition to the village’s riverfront business offers a welcoming space where visitors can relax, sip on coffee, and explore a world of botanical beauty and creative expression.

River Roots Plant Shop & Gallery is designed to be an inviting and comforting environment. The shop features a wide variety of plants, art, and furniture for sale, making it a perfect destination for plant enthusiasts and art lovers alike. Whether you’re looking to add a touch of greenery to your home or find a unique piece of local art, River Roots has something for everyone.

In addition to its retail offerings, River Roots Plant Shop & Gallery plans to open studio spaces for artists. These studios will provide 24/7 access for artists to store and work on their projects. Artists will also have the opportunity to showcase their work in the gallery, adding a dynamic and ever-changing element to the space.

The shop’s hours are Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit their website at riverrootsgallery.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @riverrootsgallery.

Whether you’re a local resident or just passing through, River Roots Plant Shop & Gallery is a must-stop destination for great plants, local art, and more.