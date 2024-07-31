On July 24, Ohio Farm Bureau announced the organization’s Agriculture for Good Government PAC (AGGPAC) endorsements of Justice Joseph Deters, Judge Dan Hawkins and Judge Megan Shanahan for election to the Ohio Supreme Court.

“The advocacy playing field used to be at the Statehouse, but that has shifted in recent years and now the work of Ohio Farm Bureau on behalf of our members needs to be focused at the courthouse as well,” said Bill Patterson, president of Ohio Farm Bureau. “With so many of our battles happening in the court system, these endorsements are not something we take lightly. We have heard from all three candidates about how they view Ohio’s constitution, and we feel their approach gives farmers the most certainty within the Ohio Supreme Court.”

AGGPAC is a bi-partisan committee of Farm Bureau leaders appointed by the OFBF president and is the legal entity to oversee and direct Farm Bureau’s engagement with farm-friendly candidates to help them win election or re-election to office.

“I’m pleased to be recognized as a Friend of Agriculture by the Ohio Farm Bureau,” said Justice Deters. “Maintaining judicial restraint by the court helps the agriculture industry prepare for the present and the future. It is a vital attribute that Ohio’s No. 1 industry needs and deserves.”

“It is a great honor to be recognized in such a way by the leading voice of agriculture in Ohio,” said Judge Hawkins. “Ag impacts every Ohioan, and I know the ag community understands the importance of electing the right justices to our state’s highest court.”

“Running a statewide campaign has given me an opportunity to see all of Ohio, including many of its tremendous farms and farmers,” said Judge Shanahan. “I’ve learned even more about how vital agriculture is to Ohio’s economy and am honored to be recognized by the Ohio Farm Bureau.”

According to Ohio Farm Bureau Executive Vice President Adam Sharp, these three races are significant to the ag community in Ohio.

“Now, more than ever, we must be engaged and share just how important the Ohio Supreme Court is to support private property rights and a rational regulatory environment, while maintaining a stable and predictable judicial system,” said Sharp. “These candidates exemplify those qualities and would be welcome additions to the bench.”

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.

For more information about AGGPAC, visit farmvotesmatter.org.