The Ohio House of Representatives has passed House Bill 2, concurring with Senate amendments, which provides significant funding for community projects under the One Time Strategic Community Investment Fund (OTSCIF), capital appropriations, capital reappropriations, and operating budget adjustments. This bill allocates more than $6.4 million for 15 community projects and operating funds for one nonprofit organization in Clermont County, marking a substantial increase in funding for the area.

While Child Focus did not receive a capital or OTSCIF appropriation, the organization will benefit from an additional $1,000,000 in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Block Grant appropriations for fiscal year 2025.

The bill includes an emergency clause to ensure immediate implementation upon Governor Mike DeWine’s signature.

The OTSCIF and capital appropriations are designated for the FY 2025-2026 biennium, with the TANF earmark for Child Focus set for FY 2025 only.

The included chart shows a detailed list of the projects and appropriations for Clermont County.