The Brown & Clermont Adult Career Campuses are proud to announce the graduation of 11 students from their Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) program. This marks the second class to graduate from the new, accelerated program, which has rapidly become a cornerstone of the campuses’ educational offerings.

The LPN program, comprised of 1400 hours of intensive training, equips students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the nursing field. This year’s graduates have demonstrated exceptional dedication and perseverance, culminating in their readiness to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) for licensure.

The graduation ceremony, held on June 27th, was a momentous occasion for the students, their families, and the faculty. The atmosphere was filled with pride and excitement as the graduates received their certificates and prepared to embark on their professional journeys.

“This program has been transformative,” said Vicki Carrington, Adult Education Director. “Our graduates are well-prepared to enter the nursing workforce, and we couldn’t be prouder of their achievements.”

The success of this second graduating class underscores the program’s effectiveness and the commitment of the Brown & Clermont Adult Career Campuses to providing high-quality education. The accelerated nature of the program allows students to quickly transition into their careers, meeting the growing demand for skilled nursing professionals.

For those interested in joining this dynamic field, the next LPN class is set to begin on August 1st. There is still time to register, with the deadline for applications being July 19th. This is an excellent opportunity for individuals seeking a rewarding career in healthcare to receive top-notch training in a supportive and rigorous academic environment.

For more information on the LPN program and how to register, please visit bccareer.org or contact (937) 378-6131 x401. Join us in celebrating the success of our graduates and take the first step toward a fulfilling career in nursing.