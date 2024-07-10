Pocket park would serve as a gateway to Historic Downtown, showcase a water feature

The City of Loveland plans to repurpose the former Mobil gas station site into a pocket park.

“If completed, this project will create a signature gateway to our downtown business district and truly transform a once blighted property,” said David Kennedy, City Manager.

In August 2022, the city took possession of the former Mobil station site, 106 W Loveland Ave., after the prior owner ended operations. The building was razed, and the city partnered with the Adams County Land Bank to remediate the site in compliance with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Bureau of Underground Storage Tank Regulations (BUSTR). Additionally, a right turn lane was added along State Route 48 to improve traffic flow into Historic Downtown.

With most of the remediation completed (Required monitoring is ongoing.), the city secured the services of KZF Design to create plans for a pocket park. The proposed park will be a public place to be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike, featuring:

– A gateway “Loveland” sign at the entrance facing the intersection

Walkways with seating

– A landscaping design with native trees and plants

– A small water feature

– Black metal fencing for the required barrier along the railroad

It is city staff’s hope that the park could be completed and dedicated as part of the city’s 2026 Sesquicentennial celebration, Kennedy noted. Staff is developing funding for the project, and a grant application has been submitted. If funding is secured, construction would begin in Spring 2025.

For more information about the remediation project, please visit https://lovelandoh.gov/479/Second-StreetState-Route-48-Improvement-.