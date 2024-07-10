The Ohio Public Works Commission released project agreements for the most recent annual round of

The state’s 19 district integrating committees selected the local government projects based on a variety of factors including health and safety, age and condition, and number of users, according to a press release from the OPWC. In addition, the committees send unfunded projects belonging to communities of 5,000 or less in population to compete in the OPWC Small Government Program.

A total of 564 projects were awarded to communities in all Ohio’s 88 counties for roads ($202.5 million), water supply ($52.8 million), wastewater ($27.7 million), bridges and culverts ($28.3 million), and stormwater ($12.5 million).

Projects in Clermont Couty were selected to receive funding. Those projects are listed as:

