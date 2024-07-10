Army Veteran Jack Brady displays his American Flag given by Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #63 (Clermont County) to all Korean War veterans during the observance of the 74th Anniversary of the start of the Korean War. During the War, he was awarded two (2) Bronze Stars. Veteran Brady served as an artilleryman and cited for his performance in stopping the Chinese Army from initially crossing the Han River during a long 24-hour artillery engagement. He was inducted into the Ford Motor Corporation Military Oval of Honor in 2022. Photo courtesy the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) Chapter #121 (Greater Cincinnati) and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #63 (Clermont County).

Twelve (12) Korean War Veterans were honored in a solemn wreath presentation ceremony conducted by members of Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) Chapter #121 (Greater Cincinnati) and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #63 (Clermont County).

The ceremony occurred on June 25, 2024, observing the 74th Anniversary of the start of the Korean War. It was held at the Korean War Monument, which is located at the front of the Clermont County Courthouse, in Batavia.

An audience of fifty-one (51) people attended, according to Chapter #121 Treasurer Thomas Schneider. Thirty-one (31) people attended the ceremony last year.

Nine (9) of the Korean War Veterans were brought in from the Southern Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Each of the twelve (12) veterans attending were introduced by KWVA Chapter Commander Joe Rettig and received significant applause when their names were cited.

They were: Jack Brady; Russ Carlson; Larry Cadwader; John Chadwell; Tom DeBerry; Ed Hughes; Richard Jones; Robert Lytle; Fred Moore; John McWilliams; Ralph Shepard; and Richard Young.

As their names were called, snippets of their military service were revealed.

“For example, one of them is in the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame; two of them were inducted into the Ford Motor Corporation Military Oval of Honor; two of the veterans fought at the Chosin Reservoir and one of them had his face engraved on the Korean War Monument in Washington, DC,” explained KWVA Commander Rettig.

“These twelve (12) veterans fought in Korea during the war’” stated Rettig, “and they were the ‘Forgotten Veterans’ of the ‘Forgotten War’. They should and they will not be forgotten now.”

DAV Department of Ohio Chaplain Heath Cox commenced the Observance Ceremony by acknowledging the Korean War Veterans and the sacrifices they made during the conflict.

Commander Rettig followed with a brief history of the Korean War citing the conflict was initiated by the North Korean Government to enslave the South Korean population.

“The veterans seated here prevented that from happening and are the real heroes to the people of South Korea,” continued Rettig.

The statistics documented that nearly 37,000 U.S. military personnel were killed in the war which lasted from June 25, 1950 to the signing of a truce on July 27,1953.

It was signed by the United Nations Command, China, and North Korea. “The signing of the truce stopped the actual fighting,” noted Rettig, “but it never officially ended the Korean War and South Korea never signed the document.”

Additional presentations were made by the Mayor of Batavia, a Representative of the Board of Clermont County Commissioners, and the Executive Director of the Clermont County Veterans Service Commission.

The last presentation was made by DAV Chapter #63 Adjutant John Plahovinsak, who discussed the status of the 103,000 U.S. veterans that were wounded or disabled during the conflict.

“These 103,000 Korean War veterans suffered both visible and invisible wounds,” stated Chapter #63 Adjutant Plahovinsak.

“For example, Vietnam War veterans were diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD),” stated Plahovinsak. “Korean War veterans suffered the same PTSD symptoms, but never received the treatment the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is now providing to veterans.”

“As we sit here, Congress and the VA is preventing some Korean War Veterans, who have honorable discharges,” explained the Chapter 63 Adjutant, “from receiving their VA medical service benefits. KWVA Chapter #121 and DAV Chapter #63 is working with our elected legislators to correct this injustice.”

The wreath presentation was made by Russ Carlson, a Marine who fought and acquired his Purple Heart during the battle of the Chosin Reservoir.

Assisting USMC Carlson in the wreath presentation was Army Veteran Tom Schneider.

Following the wreath presentation DAV Auxiliary Unit #63 and Department Chaplain Shirley Plahovinsak solemnly spoke the concluding prayer. DAV Chapter #63 Commander Steve Smith played the mournful “Taps” for the 37,000 United States casualties and the 103,000 wounded military personnel during the Korean War.

During an interview with the media following the ceremony, KWVA Commander Rettig was asked why did the Greater Cincinnati Chapter #121 come to Batavia for the observance instead of having it in Hamilton County?

Rettig responded that the Village of Batavia certainly remembered the Korean War veterans and erected a monument specifically for Korean War Veterans. Hamilton County lacks a monument exclusively for these gallant warriors of the “Forgotten War.”

Cutline for Photograph TWO

United States Marine Corps (USMC) Veteran Russ Carlson (right) is assisted by Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) Chapter #121 Treasurer Tom Schneider (left) after uncovering the presentation wreath at the Korean War Monument in Batavia. They were solemnly observing, along with forty-nine (49) people, the 74th Anniversary of the start of the Korean War. USMC Veteran Carlson fought both minus 40-degree temperatures and the Red Chinese, who attempted to slaughter the almost surrounded Marine Division in 1950. He was wounded at the battle of the Chosin Reservoir and was later inducted into the Ford Motor Corporation Military Oval of Honor in 2023.