For forty-eight years, genealogists have donated information and research about their Clermont families to our Society. We have those stories and research available to the public at the Batavia Branch of the Clermont County Public Library (CCPL). While our collection of nearly 1700 published works can be found on the CCPL online catalog, our collections of family histories and research were not included. We wanted to catalog the individual items to make researchers aware of these additional holdings, and we wanted to be sure we had security devices installed in all of them.

This spring, I reached out to UC Clermont to ask for help with this project. Glenda Neff, Career Services Director, suggested we may wish to apply to become a partner to host an intern for the summer. We submitted a proposal, and Dana Parker, Assistant Dean of Student and Graduate Pathways, along with Emily Carr, Career Services Assistant Director, matched us with a wonderful candidate who had the skills needed to complete our 120-hour project.

Kallie is doing her internship with us through the Cronin Career Scholars Program. She is a history major and would like to pursue a career as an archivist once she finishes school.

Kallie has prepared an online catalog of the 494 Family History Titles. She is also adding the folders from the file cabinets of Family Research to the online catalog. Visit our website to search the catalog at https://www.ccgsoh.org/libraryRecords.php

All of the UC Clermont staff have been very helpful throughout the process, and we hope we have provided our intern with valuable work experience in a professional, nurturing environment. Kallie is doing a wonderful job, and genealogists will benefit from her work for years to come.