Merchants National Bank has announced the promotion of Denise Fauber to president.

As Denise assumes the president’s role, Paul Pence, an accomplished banking professional with more than 43 years of exemplary service to MNB, will remain as chairman and CEO.

Fauber previously served as the COO and a member of the board of directors and will continue to serve in those capacities in addition to her role as president.

Fauber started her banking career more than 27 years ago as a part-time teller at Fifth Third Bank while attending college. Fauber was born and raised in Highland County and is a graduate of Fairfield Local High School in Leesburg. Fauber earned her BA in Business Administration and Communication Arts from Wilmington College. She is a graduate of the Community Bankers Association of Ohio Emerging Leaders program and obtained her Senior Professional Human Resource certification in 2013.

Fauber has a substantial background in a wide range of banking functions and has worked in a variety of progressive roles throughout her career. She has spent the past eight years serving in critical roles at MNB.

“Denise’s leadership and guidance to translate strategy into actionable steps for growth are key factors in the bank’s asset size doubling since she joined the team in 2016,” noted Pence. “Additionally, Denise’s passion for growing and developing employees has been vital to the organization,” added Pence.

Fauber currently serves as president of the Highland County Children’s Home Board and is active in local school and community events. She and her husband Christopher reside in Leesburg where they have raised their three daughters, Kylie, Katie and Kenzie.

Fauber added, “I am deeply honored and excited for the opportunity to serve as president and COO. I am grateful for the trust MNB’s leadership and Board has placed in me and I look forward to continuing our journey of growth, while maintaining the feel of a community bank.”

