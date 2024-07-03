The State’s two-year construction budget for capital funding includes allocations for projects in Clermont County.
On June 28, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Friday signed Substitute House Bill 2.
According to a press release from the Office of State Rep. Adam Bird, capital projects in Clermont County that are set to receive funding are:
• $248,000 to construct new pickleball courts at Miami Riverview Park.
• $150,000 to build a skilled trades center at Camp Friedlander.
• $139,919 to revitalize Batavia Township Park.
• $46,706 to replace doors and windows in the Grant Memorial building.
The legislation also includes statewide capital investments of:
• $600 million for the School Building Program Assistance Fund.
• $400 million for the Public Works Commission Local Public Infrastructure and State Capital Improvement Program.
• $397.6 million for higher education projects around the state.