The State’s two-year construction budget for capital funding includes allocations for projects in Clermont County.

On June 28, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Friday signed Substitute House Bill 2.

According to a press release from the Office of State Rep. Adam Bird, capital projects in Clermont County that are set to receive funding are:

• $248,000 to construct new pickleball courts at Miami Riverview Park.

• $150,000 to build a skilled trades center at Camp Friedlander.

• $139,919 to revitalize Batavia Township Park.

• $46,706 to replace doors and windows in the Grant Memorial building.

The legislation also includes statewide capital investments of:

• $600 million for the School Building Program Assistance Fund.

• $400 million for the Public Works Commission Local Public Infrastructure and State Capital Improvement Program.

• $397.6 million for higher education projects around the state.