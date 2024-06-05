Currently, when we think of people being held “Hostage,” we naturally think about the over hundred (100) people being held hostage by the United States labeled “terrorist” organization called Hamas. A majority of these “hostages” are Israeli citizens, who were seized on October 6, 2023.

However, Edan Alexander, Sagui Dekel-Chen; Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Omer Neutra, and Keith Siegel were also seized by Hamas on October 6, 2023. These five (5) males are AMERICAN Citizens who are being held “hostage” by the “terrorist” organization Hamas.

Although we must certainly not forget about these men, there is little that we can do to have them released from their bondage. There is another group of individuals being held “hostage” that we can do something about.

These are the approximately 50,300 combat-injured veterans who are having their earned benefits withheld by the United States Government. Sadly, it is not the entire Government that is unjustly penalizing these veterans, it is only one man. Let me explain!

The Major Richard Star Act (H.R. 1282), which is strongly endorsed by the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), was introduced in the House of Representatives on March 1, 2023. The Senate introduced a similar companion version of the House Bill as S. 344, on February 9, 2023.

The purpose of this legislation would allow disabled veterans to concurrently receive, without reduction, both veterans’ disability compensation and retirement pay, regardless of how many years they served. It is specifically designed to address the needs of combat-disabled retirees with less than 20 years of creditable military service.

In terms of support, as of May 30, 2024, in the 435-member House of Representatives, there were 326 Representatives that agreed to co-sponsor H.R. 1282. In the 100-member Senate, there were 73 Senators that agreed to co-sponsor S. 344.

Nine (9) Representatives (5 Republicans and 4 Democrats) from Ohio were co-sponsors of the House Bill and both Ohio Senators were co-sponsors of the Senate Bill 344.

It should be noted that the Disabled American Veterans (DAV); American Legion (AmL); and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), with each Veteran Service Organization (VSO) having a membership of over a million veterans, are in total support of the passage of H.R. 1282.

Normally, when nearly seventy-five (75%) percent of both the House and Senate are in favor of a veteran legislative bill, the legislation is easily passed. However, this is not the case for veterans in the 118th Session.

For a bill to be enacted into law, it must be passed in both the House and the Senate. For the bill to be passed in the House, it must be introduced on the floor for a vote. The person who introduces the bill to be voted upon is the Speaker of the House, Congressman Mike Johnson.

He can bring the Major Richard Star Act for a vote anytime, but he has refused to do so for this bill and many other veteran-related proposed legislative bills. In effect, he is holding H.R. 1282 “hostage” and is depriving over 50,300 veterans of what 449 elected members of Congress (House and Senate combined) feel these veterans deserve.

But H.R. 1282 is not the only veteran bill that is being held “hostage” by the House Speaker. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is championing the passage of the H.R. 1139, the GUARD VA Benefits Act of 2023.

As of May 30, 2024, there were 206 Representatives that agreed to co-sponsor H.R. 1139. In the 100-member Senate, there were 52 Senators that agreed to co-sponsor S. 740, the Senate companion bill. Six Representatives (4 Republicans and 2 Democrats) were from Ohio.

The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) are strongly supporting the passage of H.R. 1083, the Caring for Survivors Act of 2023. There are 96 Representatives that agreed to co-sponsor H.R. 1083. In the 100-member Senate, there were 22 Senators that agreed to co-sponsor S. 414, the Senate companion bill.

The American Legion (AmL) is supporting H.R. 4157 Not Just a Number Act of 2023, which deals with suicide prevention programs. There are 94 Representatives that agreed to co-sponsor H.R. 4157. In the 100-member Senate, there were 32 Senators that agreed to co-sponsor S. 928, the Senate companion bill.

These are just four (4) pieces of priority veteran-related legislation that are being held “hostage” by the Speaker of the House of Representatives and should be brought up for a vote.

In the past, I enjoyed writing about veteran-related legislation that were passed by the House and Senate and then signed into law by the President. I enjoyed spreading the word to fellow veterans that their earned benefits were going to be implemented.

Right now, the closest legislation that might be enacted is H.R. 542 the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act of 2023. This Act was passed on December 5, 2023, in the House of Representatives with 414 votes in favor. The companion bill is S. 141, which has 28 co-sponsors in the Senate.

The 118th Session of Congress is fast approaching its’ conclusion with little accomplished for veterans. All the legislative bills pending in Congress will be discarded and will have to be re-introduced for consideration by the members of the 119th Congressional Session.

The Speaker of the House should take action now and release the “hostage” veteran-related bills for a vote, especially the Major Richard Star Act and the GUARD VA Benefits Act of 2023.

BioSketch: John Plahovinsak is a 32-year retired Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Hospital Chairman and Adjutant of Chapter #63 (Clermont County). He can be contacted at: plahovinsak@msn.com.