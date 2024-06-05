Clermont County is set to receive $3.5 million in state grant funding to address critical water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

The funding is part of the sixth round of the Ohio Broadband, Utilities, and Infrastructure for Local Development Success Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Grant Program, and will significantly enhance the Middle East Fork Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) in Batavia, according to information shared by David Scheibenzuber, Office of Public Information, Clermont County.

Scheibenzuber explained that the the funding will make possible crucial improvements to the plant, including:

Constructing headworks vortex grit removal and mechanical screening systems.

Installing aeration tank turbo blowers, piping, and a new blower building.

Improving return-activated sludge piping.

Replacing post-aeration basin positive displacement blowers.

Building a septage receiving station and transfer pump station.

Adding a non-potable water pump and standby generator.

“These upgrades will not only improve the efficiency and capacity of the plant but will also benefit 72,190 residents in Clermont County,” Scheibenzuber said.

Since its inception in 2021, the Ohio BUILDS program has invested nearly $620 million to support economic growth and enhance quality of life by addressing critical infrastructure needs, he added.

